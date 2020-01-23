Woman struck by Metro train at Court House station

First responders were called around 5:15 p.m. to the station. The woman was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

A woman was struck by a Silver Line train at the Court House Metro station Thursday.

It appears she may have had a medical emergency seconds before falling off the platform, Metro’s Ian Jannetta said, based on a review of video footage.

Service was originally suspended, eventually single tracking on the Orange Line, bypassing the station in both directions. Trains on the Blue Line experienced delays in both directions due to congestion from delayed Orange Line trains.

Orange Line service at Court House resumed normal service several hours later.

WTOP’s Luke Lukert contributed to this report.

