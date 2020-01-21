Police investigating Arlington man’s death as a homicide

Scott Ratigan, 24, of Arlington, was found dead last Friday in an apartment on the 800 block of North Randolph Street in the Ballston-Virginia Square neighborhood.

What police initially investigated as a suspicious death in Arlington, Virginia, has now been ruled a homicide.

Arlington County police responded to a report of a man in cardiac arrest on Jan. 17 at around 5:30 p.m. They found the Arlington man dead. An autopsy later revealed that Ratigan had trauma to the upper body.

It’s Arlington County’s first homicide of the year. Anyone with information on what happened should call Arlington County police at 703-228-4049.

Below is the area where Ratigan was found.

