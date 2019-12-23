Man rescued from Arlington creek after flipping car, allegedly fleeing domestic dispute

What started as a domestic dispute in Arlington, Virginia, on Monday morning ended with a water rescue after a crash near a creek.

Law enforcement were responding to a call over a domestic dispute in the area early Monday morning, a police spokesman told WTOP, when a man made a getaway in his car.

Though police did not chase the man, his vehicle was later found overturned on South Glebe Road at Four Mile Run. It remained out of the water, but the driver ended up in the adjacent creek.

Police are unsure if the man abandoned the car and ran into the creek, or if he was ejected from his car into it. Regardless, he required a rescue out of the water.

Arlington first responders took a boat out into the creek and saved the man from drowning around 200 feet down stream from where he had crashed his car.

He was transported to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. He has since been released and placed under arrest in connection with the domestic dispute.

