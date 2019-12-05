Driver arrested for DUI after striking entire crew of road workers on I-66 in Arlington

A man has been arrested and charged with driving under the influence after striking six construction workers on Interstate 66 in Arlington early Thursday morning.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-66 near Quincy Street, just past the Lee Highway/Spout Run exit.

A GMC Yukon drove into an active, marked work zone and hit six highway construction workers, according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller. The Yukon also struck other vehicles and ran off the right side of the road and crashed into an embankment.

A total of eight people — including two of the three occupants in the Yukon — were taken to hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to severe. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, Geller said.

The driver of the Yukon, 44-year-old Kevin L. Blyther, of Centreville, and another passenger of the Yukon tried to flee on foot and were caught in minutes.

Blyther was charged with driving while intoxicated, failure to stop at the scene of a crash and driving with a suspended or revoked license. He is being held at the Arlington County Adult Detention Center.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

