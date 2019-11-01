Harris Teeter redevelopment in Ballston to get airing in November

The proposed redevelopment of the Harris Teeter site at 600 North Glebe Road in Ballston has won support of the county manager’s office, and is expected to move through Planning Commission and County Board discussion in coming weeks.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

The proposed redevelopment of the Harris Teeter site at 600 North Glebe Road in Ballston has won support of the county manager’s office, and is expected to move through Planning Commission and County Board discussion in coming weeks.

The proposal calls for a three-building compound with 732 units of residential housing, a new supermarket and additional retail space, along with nearly 950 parking spaces in surface and below-ground lots. Open space totaling almost two-thirds of an acre also is proposed.

The project would have a floor-area ratio (FAR) of 3.21, meaning overall interior space would be about 3.2 times the square footage of the parcel’s surface area.

The proposal incorporates both the current Harris Teeter, which opened in 1997, and the adjacent American Service Center property, along with a single-family home at 525 North Thomas St. The developer expects to keep the existing supermarket open while the project is built in phases.

While supporting the proposal, county staff acknowledge some community issues remain, ranging from architecture and parking to tree preservation.

After Planning Commission review in early November, the proposal is slated to go to the County Board on Nov. 16.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.