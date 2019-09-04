Jefferson Davis Highway signs coming down in Arlington

The name of the Confederate president is coming down this week in Arlington, Virginia, as the name of Route 1 changes from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.

County transportation workers plan to install the first new sign Thursday morning on U.S. 1 at 23rd Street South.

The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the name change this spring after a request from the Arlington County Board. The county had long wanted to change the name, but was only able to act this year after an opinion from Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring found the CTB could rename the road at the county’s request.

The General Assembly named the road in 1922, which Del. Mark Levine said was done to promote white supremacy.

In January, Alexandria changed the name of its portion of Route 1 that had been named Jefferson Davis Highway.

The name Richmond Highway now applies to Route 1 from Fort Belvoir to Route 110 and the Potomac River, except the divided portion through Old Town Alexandria, where it is Patrick Street and Henry Street.

