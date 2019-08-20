Police: Man arrested after woman found dead in Crystal City hotel lobby

An Arlington, Virginia, man has been charged with murder after police said a woman was found dead in the lobby of a Crystal City hotel early Tuesday.

Arlington County police said they have arrested 27-year-old Tebebe Makonnen in connection to the death of 63-year-old Zelalem Abedje, also of Arlington.

Just before 2 a.m., police said officers responded to the 1300 block of Richmond Highway for the report of an EMS assist. There, a woman was found dead in the hotel lobby; she had apparently fallen from an upper floor.

Police said the chief medical examiner’s office is still determining the cause of death and that the investigation is ongoing. Police are still investigating what happened before Abedje fell.

Makonnen is currently being held without bond.

Below is a map of the area where the woman was found dead.

