Police: 1 shot outside Pentagon City Mall has died

One person is dead after the Monday afternoon shooting outside Pentagon City Mall, police said.

In an update Tuesday, Arlington County police said the person who was shot Monday and had life-threatening injuries has now died. That person appears to have been in the process of robbing someone, and was shot during a struggle with the intended robbery victim, police said.

The shots were fired just before 2 p.m. Monday in a parking garage at the 800 block of Army Navy Drive. Police said the intended robbery victim was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a masked person with a handgun, who threatened the victim and demanded his cellphone.

The two then struggled outside the vehicle, and it was during this struggle that police said the shots were fired, hitting the robbery suspect. He was taken to a hospital, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Earlier, Arlington County Police spokeswoman Kirby Clark said a gun was recovered at the scene and that both people who were involved had been identified, though police have not released their identities.

There are no charges at this time, police said, but the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (703) 228-4199, or email detective G. Seibert at gseibert@arlingtonva.us. Anonymous tips can be given through 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

The Associated Press contributed to this report. WTOP’s Kate Ryan also contributed to this report.

This story was originally published Monday, July 1, 2019. It has been updated to reflect the most recent information.

