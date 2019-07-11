Amazon provides additional HQ2 details, from community gardens to a banana stand

Amazon offered a taste of what's to come for the residents and employees of Pentagon City's Metropolitan Park, the home of the first new HQ2 buildings.

From local retailers to a banana stand, Amazon.com Inc. Wednesday offered a taste of what’s to come for the residents and employees of Pentagon City’s Metropolitan Park, the home of the first new HQ2 buildings.

The Seattle company’s top real estate executive, John Schoettler, introduced the second headquarters to a standing-room-only crowd of about 200 residents. While he broadly explained the overall architecture and aesthetic, Schoettler’s presentation was a distillation of how the Seattle culture could be translated in Arlington.

When explaining programs and open space, Schoettler often showed slides of the Seattle offices. The audience was varied and included critics like Danny Cendejas of For Us, Not Amazon, who has disrupted other Amazon events but in this case just viewed the presentation.

Arlington representatives noted this meeting was the first of several in a long during the site plan approval processes, and Schoettler said Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has reached out to Arlington…