Cycling Classic events lead to street closures in Arlington

By H.J. Mai June 2, 2019 5:23 am 06/02/2019 05:23am
Several streets in Arlington, Virginia, will be temporarily closed on Sunday due to a cycling event.

The 22nd running of the Armed Forces Cycling Classic’s Clarendon Cup will affect a number of city streets surrounding the Clarendon Metro station.

The 0.6-mile course will shut down portions of Wilson, Washington and Clarendon boulevards, as well as North Highland and North Fillmore streets.

The first riders will take to the streets at 8 a.m. with various amateur races, followed by the women’s Pro/Am race at 10 a.m.

The men’s pro race, which consists of 100 laps, will start at approximately 12:05 p.m.

“The Clarendon Cup is known as one of the most difficult criterium races in the U.S. due to technical demands of the course and the quality of the participants,” the event’s official website said.

