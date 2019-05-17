202
Home » Arlington, VA News » Arlington looks to add…

Arlington looks to add more ‘granny flats’ to boost housing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline May 17, 2019 2:57 pm 05/17/2019 02:57pm
Share

Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters is coming, and Arlington County is looking to add more housing where it can find it. In this case, in your backyard.

The County Board voted unanimously Saturday to change the regulations covering detached accessory dwelling.

The measure is expected to increase the number of rental units across the county. That could be of particular interest and importance in Aurora Highlands and Arlington Ridge, two neighborhoods within walking (or at least biking) distance from Amazon’s second headquarters in Crystal City and Pentagon City.

Sometimes called “granny flats,” accessory dwellings have their own kitchen and bathroom and often have a separate entrance from the main home or are a separate building entirely. They are legally authorized units in basements, attics or even in separate structures in backyards.

The proposed changes would only affect detached accessory dwellings — those in secondary buildings on a lot. The proposal would:

• Allow legal…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
Arlington, VA News business Business & Finance Local News Virginia Washington Business Journal
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Ocean City restaurants guide

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!