Arlington looks to add more ‘granny flats’ to boost housing

The County Board voted unanimously Saturday to change the regulations covering detached accessory dwelling. The measure is expected to increase the number of rental units across the county.

Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters is coming, and Arlington County is looking to add more housing where it can find it. In this case, in your backyard.

The measure is expected to increase the number of rental units across the county. That could be of particular interest and importance in Aurora Highlands and Arlington Ridge, two neighborhoods within walking (or at least biking) distance from Amazon’s second headquarters in Crystal City and Pentagon City.

Sometimes called “granny flats,” accessory dwellings have their own kitchen and bathroom and often have a separate entrance from the main home or are a separate building entirely. They are legally authorized units in basements, attics or even in separate structures in backyards.

The proposed changes would only affect detached accessory dwellings — those in secondary buildings on a lot. The proposal would:

• Allow legal…