Police activity stops traffic on GW Parkway before Memorial Bridge

By Abigail Constantino April 21, 2019 6:36 pm 04/21/2019 06:36pm
Northbound traffic has been stopped at the George Washington Parkway due to police activity Sunday afternoon. Arlington County police reports that a car crashed into the water and a suspect connected to a robbery is in custody. This story is developing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Northbound traffic has been stopped at the George Washington Parkway in Virginia Sunday afternoon after Arlington County police apprehended a robbery suspect following a pursuit that ended with the suspect’s car crashing into the Potomac River.

Delays are being reported all the way back to Reagan National Airport heading onto Arlington Memorial Bridge.

Arlington County police said that a suspect has been taken into custody following an armed robbery on the 2600 block of Columbia Pike. The suspect fled and crashed into the water at GW Parkway at Interstate 395.

Police said that the suspect entered a business around 5:13 p.m., brandished a firearm and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police saw the suspect vehicle and pursued it. The suspect crashed into the water and was apprehended. The suspect was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

No other injuries or damages were reported, and police believe there are no other suspects.

Crews from D.C. Fire and EMS are assisting Arlington County fire department with the operation.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with WTOP for updates.

Below is the area of the crash.

For the latest traffic conditions, visit the WTOP traffic page.

 

WTOP’s David Dildine contributed to this report from Arlington, Virginia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

