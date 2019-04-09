New cooking classroom ‘Cookology’ now open in Ballston Quarter

Ballston Quarter just opened another culinary business, but this time it isn’t a restaurant. The newly-renovated mall welcomed Cookology Culinary School last week to its third floor.

Cookology fills a 6,000-square-foot space with rows of stainless steel counters, sinks, bright orange mixing machines, and a large wooden table placed by a white board.

The culinary classroom hosted its first lectures this weekend, according to press releases, and taught participants to make a range of recipes from Honey Meringue and Macaroons to Spinach Fritters and Baba Ganoush.

This week, Cookology’s lists courses in sushi-making, Paleo meal-prepping, and a 5-week class called “Basic Culinary Boot Camp.” Prices range from $75 to $425 per person.

Ballston Quarter is the second location for the culinary school, which first opened in Dulles Town Circle ten years ago, according to its website.

Cookology was closed on Monday when this reporter visited, but contractors at the location confirmed to ARLnow the space had hosted events this weekend and was open for business.

The cooking classroom is the latest in a series of openings at the Ballston mall this year.

