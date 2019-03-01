Rain out? Arlington schools drew ire for weather-related closure

Arlington Public Schools made the call to move from a delay to a closing just before 6 a.m. — about the time the storm was tapering off there. Some parents were not amused.

Even though a wintry mix caused some problems on the roads Friday morning, one school system is dealing with lots of frustration over its decision to cancel classes.

Arlington Public Schools made the call to move from a delay to a closing just before 6 a.m. — about the time the storm was tapering off there.

Dozens of people took to Facebook and Twitter to criticize the decision, calling it absurd, ridiculous, outrageous and embarrassing. Some said the move unnecessarily put working parents in a bind.

Others posted photos from outside their homes showing snow on the grass, but roadways that were just wet.

I live on last street in Arlington to be treated, and nothing to see here. Nothing even stuck to my driveway or sidewalks!!! Person responsible for today’s call needs to be held accountable. Just plain stupid. pic.twitter.com/Dh1CahKyiU — Ugh (@hatzforbatz) March 1, 2019

I’m so glad my son doesn’t have to battle these blizzard conditions. 🤔😳😡 pic.twitter.com/XWr0QgmjsD — DragonMom (@housedrago) March 1, 2019

A very small number came to the school system’s defense, saying these calls are difficult to make and that leaders should err on the side of caution.

WTOP has reached out to Arlington Public Schools but has not yet gotten a response.

