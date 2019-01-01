Woman fatally stabbed in Arlington

A woman was stabbed to death in Arlington, Virginia, on New Year’s morning. Police are continuing to investigate.

The Arlington County police said Tuesday morning that they were called to 8th Road South, between South Frederick and South Dickerson streets, at about 10 a.m. A woman there was taken to a hospital, where she died.

The police said they believed it was an isolated incident, and there is “no known threat to the community.” They’re continuing to investigate.

We’ll have more on this story as it develops.

