Arlington stabbing suspect arrested

WASHINGTON — Authorities arrested a D.C. man Wednesday who is suspected of stabbing a woman near the Rosslyn Metro station in Arlington.

Isiah Hill, 61, was taken in to custody in Washington by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of Arlington County police.

He is being held by D.C. authorities and will be extradited to Virginia, where he faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and abduction.

Authorities say that on Dec. 8, Hill approached a woman in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive just before 7 p.m.

He allegedly brandished a knife, then stabbed her and fled on foot.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

