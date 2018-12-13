202.5
Arlington stabbing suspect arrested

By William Vitka | @vitkaWTOP December 13, 2018 10:33 am 12/13/2018 10:33am
WASHINGTON — Authorities arrested a D.C. man Wednesday who is suspected of stabbing a woman near the Rosslyn Metro station in Arlington.

Isiah Hill, 61, was taken in to custody in Washington by the U.S. Marshals Service with the assistance of Arlington County police.

He is being held by D.C. authorities and will be extradited to Virginia, where he faces charges of aggravated malicious wounding and abduction.

Authorities say that on Dec. 8, Hill approached a woman in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive just before 7 p.m.

He allegedly brandished a knife, then stabbed her and fled on foot.

The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A map of the area where the attack happened is below.

