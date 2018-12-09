202.5
Arlington County police seek suspect in Rosslyn stabbing

By Andrea Cambron | @AndreaC_atWTOP December 9, 2018 5:44 am 12/09/2018 05:44am
WASHINGTON — Arlington County police are seeking public help in identifying a suspect in the stabbing of a woman near the Marine Corps Memorial in Rosslyn.

Police said the malicious stabbing left a woman injured in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined the woman had been walking in the area when the suspect approached her and brandished a knife before stabbing her.

The suspect — a man seen in surveillance footage wearing a long black trench coat and a white hat — fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police posted a description of the suspect on Sunday:

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Arlington County homicide and robbery unit at 703-228-4199. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the county crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Topics:
Arlington, VA News fort myer drive Local News rosslyn stabbing Virginia
