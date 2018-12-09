Arlington County police seek suspect in Rosslyn stabbing

Police said a man came up to a woman who was walking on Fort Myer Drive in Rosslyn, stabbed her and fled.

WASHINGTON — Arlington County police are seeking public help in identifying a suspect in the stabbing of a woman near the Marine Corps Memorial in Rosslyn.

Police said the malicious stabbing left a woman injured in the 1600 block of Fort Myer Drive around 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Investigators determined the woman had been walking in the area when the suspect approached her and brandished a knife before stabbing her.

The suspect — a man seen in surveillance footage wearing a long black trench coat and a white hat — fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition. Police posted a description of the suspect on Sunday:

ACPD is seeking the public’s assistance identifying a malicious wounding suspect captured on surveillance image. He is described as a black male, 5’10”, 160lbs, wearing a black trench coat. Full details available in our newsroom: https://t.co/DRgT0OQrUj pic.twitter.com/RkFvZ0xDva — ArlingtonCountyPD (@ArlingtonVaPD) December 9, 2018

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact the Arlington County homicide and robbery unit at 703-228-4199. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the county crime solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

