Va. man accused of killing wife after Marine Corps ball

The man charged with murdering his wife in an Arlington County hotel allegedly told police they had attended a Marine Corps ball.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Marine charged with the murder of his wife killed her in an Arlington County, Virginia, hotel after the couple attended a ball commemorating the Marine Corps’ 243rd birthday, according to police.

Citing charging documents, the Free Lance-Star reports Rodolfo Rivera Valencia, 24, called Arlington County 911, early Nov. 3, to report his wife was unconscious, and he believed he had killed her.

Natasha Soto Rivera, 20, and also a Marine, was found dead in the Crystal Gateway Marriott in Arlington.

In an affidavit to search Valencia’s Stafford County home, an Arlington County Police detective wrote Natasha Rivera had injuries to her neck consistent with strangulation and bruising to her arms and face indicative of a “brutal” beating, according to the Free Lance-Star.

The detective wrote Rivera Valencia told her he drank to the point of “blacking out” after the Marine Corps dinner and had no memory of what happened the night before. Police said he woke up with his dead wife beside him and did not render medical aid or immediately call 911.

Rivera Valencia told the detective he had an anger problem, according to the report.

He is being held without bond at the Arlington County Detention Center.

The couple and their infant son were stationed at Quantico, according to court records.

