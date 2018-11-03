Police arrest suspect in ‘suspicious death’ in Arlington hotel

A woman was found dead inside a hotel room in Arlington, Virginia, Saturday morning, and a Stafford man has been arrested on a charge of murder.

Twenty-four-year-old Rodolfo Rivera is being held without bond at the Arlington County jail, a news release said.

At approximately 9:45 a.m., police responded to a call about a possible death inside a hotel on the 1700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway in Crystal City.

Inside the room, they found 20-year-old Natasha Rivera, of Stafford, dead.

Rodolfo Rivera was on the scene when police arrived and was taken into custody. Police are investigating the killing as a domestic-related homicide.

