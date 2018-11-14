These Crystal City business owners are ready for Amazon’s rebranding

With Amazon planning to create 50,000 jobs between it's two HQ2 locations — Queens, New York, and Crystal City, Virginia — some business owners are excited to the tech giant's impact on the area.

With Amazon planning to create 50,000 jobs between it's two HQ2 locations — Queens, New York, and Crystal City, Virginia — some business owners are excited to the tech giant's impact on the area.

WASHINGTON — Inside “Bob & Edith’s Diner” in Crystal City, Virginia, there’s a steady flow of customers.

“We get all the hotel workers, construction workers, Metro workers,” said Ashley Kaupe, the manager at the popular diner.

With Amazon planning to create 50,000 jobs between it’s two HQ2 locations — Queens, New York and Crystal City — Kaupe said they’ve got to eat. “And if they live around here as well, it’s going to be a lot,” said Kaupe.

Across the street at Crystal Cleaners, the owner, Chantra Chet, is steaming away. “I’m really excited that they’re coming,” she said.

She’s just one of the many businesses who say they’re ready to see parts of the area rebranded by the tech giant.

Amazon said it wants to transform Crystal City into a hub for innovation and Chet plans to make sure they do it with freshly pressed shirts.

“We are ready, we would love to have them here,” said Chet.

Virginia was one of 238 applicants, hoping for the opportunity to welcome Amazon to town, offering major incentives, such as better schooling and improvements to transportation but not everyone is excited about the announcement.

James Slaght, a resident in the area has concerns.

“It’s going to push out a lot of people, it’s probably going to drive up the cost of living. It’s going to be pretty awful, I’m sure,” said Slaght.

But with the jobs flowing in over a 10- to 12-year period, some business owners aren’t concerned about housing. Chet said she’s excited to see Crystal City revitalized.

“When they get here, we will have more business,” she said.

More news about Amazon’s new headquarters

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.