Stay the night: How Amazon will affect Crystal City’s hotel scene

Crystal City’s hotels, an assortment of chain properties catering to government contractors on weekdays and tourists on the weekends, are likely to see a shakeup from the arrival of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters. The hotels…

Crystal City’s hotels, an assortment of chain properties catering to government contractors on weekdays and tourists on the weekends, are likely to see a shakeup from the arrival of Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters.

The hotels closest to the new Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) offices in Arlington and Alexandria will begin to see an uptick in occupancy and average daily rate as the company moves in — Amazon was responsible for 330,000 room-nights in the Seattle metro area in 2017, as we reported earlier this year.

Visitors spend about 2 million room-nights a year in the Crystal City area’s 17 hotels, according to the Crystal City Business Improvement District. Arlington County and Amazon are banking on it going up — way up. It’s part of the incentive package the state and localities negotiated.

“What they asked is, ‘Hey, we know your transient occupancy tax is going to go way up, can we have a small portion of that?’ They requested 15 percent and that’s what we gave them because…