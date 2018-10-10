Alexandria’s assistant fire chief to take over Arlington Co. department

Arlington County has a new fire chief after the previous chief retired at the end of the summer.

David Povlitz’s appointment is effective Nov. 5. Currently the assistant chief for the Alexandria Fire Department, he has extensive experience in fire and rescue services in the region. This includes 22 years in Anne Arundel County, Maryland’s department, first as a firefighter/emergency medical technician and then as a division chief.

Povlitz has also served on various committees and work groups for the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

“Chief Povlitz has a track record of accomplished leadership and has established himself as a strong regional partner throughout his career,” Arlington County Manager Mark Schwartz said in a statement Wednesday.

Povlitz has a bachelor’s degree in fire science and a master’s degree in management, both from the University of Maryland. He lives in Maryland with his wife and two children.

The previous fire chief, James Bonzano, retired at the end of the summer after 34 years with the department. He had served as fire chief since May 2016.

