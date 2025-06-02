2 suspects charged in death of man found burned inside car in Annapolis

Two suspects have been charged in the death of a man found burned in a car in Annapolis, Maryland, on May 24.

Two suspects were charged Saturday in the May death of a man whose burned remains were found inside a car that was fully engulfed in flames in Annapolis, Maryland.

Jonah Michael Poole, 18, of Davidsonville, and Kylee Alyssa Dakes, 18, of Harwood, were taken into custody at a residence in the unit block of Bethel Lane in Harwood, Maryland.

Both suspects were charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first and second-degree murder, and arson, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Police said they were called to 600 West Central Avenue in Maryland’s Davidsonville at 9:25 p.m. on May 24 for reports of a vehicle engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a commercial business.

When the fire was extinguished, police said human remains were found “inside the passenger compartment of the burned vehicle.”

Police are still working to identify the human remains, which they said are those of an “adult male.”

While the two suspects have been arrested, detectives are urging the public to contact police at 410-222-4731 if they have any information related to the May 24 incident.

Individuals wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700, or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-7LOCKUP or online.

