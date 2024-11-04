Crash involving tractor trailer shuts down I-97 near Millersville

Part of Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shut down Monday after a crash involving a tractor trailer, according to police.

In a social media post, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened in the area of northbound I-97 near the ramp to westbound Route 32.

At 11:50 a.m., police said northbound I-97 was closed right before the Route 32 exit. Then, at 12:10 p.m., police announced the southbound portion of the interstate in that area would be closed for some time as well.

Police did not share details about possible injuries related to the crash.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in both directions and use an alternate route if possible, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

