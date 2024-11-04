Live Radio
Crash involving tractor trailer shuts down I-97 near Millersville

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

November 4, 2024, 1:32 PM

Part of Interstate 97 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was shut down Monday after a crash involving a tractor trailer.

In a social media post, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said the crash happened in the area of northbound I-97 near the ramp to westbound Route 32.

At 11:50 a.m., police said northbound I-97 was closed right before the Route 32 exit. Then, at 12:10 p.m., police announced the southbound portion of the interstate in that area would be closed for some time as well.

Police did not share details about possible injuries related to the crash.

Drivers should expect heavy delays in both directions and use an alternate route if possible, according to Anne Arundel County police.

Below is a map of where the crash happened:

a google maps screenshot
A crash involving a tractor trailer happened Monday morning on northbound I-97 before the exit to westbound Route 32, Anne Arundel County police said. (Courtesy Google Maps)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

trobertson@wtop.com

