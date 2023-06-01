3 dead, 3 wounded after shooting at Annapolis home, police say

Three people are dead and three others were wounded after a mass shooting Sunday night that took place inside a private home in Annapolis, Maryland, police say.

The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Paddington Place around 8 p.m.

Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson confirmed in a news conference that this “wasn’t a random act of violence,” but he didn’t define the relationship between the suspect and the victims.

A suspect has been taken into custody, but no charges have been announced yet.

The victims were flown to various local hospitals and shock trauma units, according to police. The extent of their injuries and their identities aren’t publicly known at this time.

Jackson said the victims who died ranged in age from their 20s to their 50s.

When asked about the gender of the victims, Jackson said they were “all males.”

“Tonight was an example of, yet again, senseless violence. People trying to resolve issues with guns. It is just the most ridiculous thing that we can do as a society,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley at the news conference. “We are saddened for the families, saddened for Annapolis that they have to deal with things like this.”

Below is an approximate location of the shooting in Annapolis:

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

