Annapolis City Dock revitalization project gets $3 million boost; Construction starts this fall

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

March 14, 2023, 11:06 AM

City Dock in Annapolis, Maryland, is one of the D.C. area’s most popular destinations to eat, drink, shop and relax, right on the waterfront — but the charm of being on the water also carries the growing risk of flooding.

Monday, the city got an infusion of $3.46 million from Congress, to help pay for its estimated $50 million City Dock revitalization project. U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin as well as Rep. John Sarbanes presented a ceremonial check to Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

The three Congressional leaders said climate change is triggering the increased flooding.

The project aims to harden the economic and cultural hub against tidal flooding from the Annapolis Harbor, and protect the flood-prone area, which is often inundated after heavy rains.

annapolis city dock rendering
Artist rendering of Annapolis City Dock Revitalization project. (Courtesy Annapolis Mobility & Resilience Partners)

The current parking lot on City Dock will be replaced with a grassy park, trees and a fountain, where concerts and other events will be held, according to Buckley.

Several flood mitigation measures are planned, including water pumps, storm drain improvements and backup generators.

A larger and modernized Hillman Garage — the main parking area for dock visitors — is scheduled to reopen later this year. Refurbishment began in May 2022.

With the most recent infusion, the federal government has contributed more than $9 million for the project. City and federal leaders hope Congress will be able to require oil and gas companies to help pay for the resiliency project, using a percentage of their profits based on their global emissions.

Buckley said construction on the waterfront will start after this year’s boat shows, with demolition to begin as early as October.

