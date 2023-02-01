Live Radio
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » 1 killed in Laurel shooting

1 killed in Laurel shooting

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

February 8, 2023, 12:17 PM

A man is dead after a shooting in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East.

Investigators said the shooter shot the man multiple times with a handgun and then took off. The man died at the scene.

Police said the shooter — described only as a man — and the victim knew each other and described the shooting as targeted.

Officers are still looking for the shooter. No arrest has been made.

