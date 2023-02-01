1 killed in Laurel shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Laurel, Maryland, Wednesday morning. Investigators said the shooter shot the man multiple times with a handgun and then took off. The man died at the scene.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened around 10 a.m. in the 3500 block of Russett Green East.

Police said the shooter — described only as a man — and the victim knew each other and described the shooting as targeted.

Officers are still looking for the shooter. No arrest has been made.

Below is a map showing the location of the shooting: