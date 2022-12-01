Woman hospitalized after Odenton fire

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition following a two-alarm fire in Odenton early Thursday.

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition following a two-alarm fire in Odenton, Maryland, early Thursday.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze that gutted the three-story town house on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate of Fort Meade.

The Anne Arundel Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m., and the flames spread to a house next door. Residents of both houses are displaced.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control around 5:40 a.m.