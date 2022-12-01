Woman hospitalized after Odenton fire

A woman remains hospitalized in critical condition following a two-alarm fire in Odenton early Thursday.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the blaze that gutted the three-story town house on St. Michaels Circle, near the main gate of Fort Meade.
Fire gutted the house on St. Michaels Circle. (Courtesy Anne Arundel County Fire Department)
The Anne Arundel Fire Department said the fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m., and the flames spread to a house next door. Residents of both houses are displaced.
Firefighters managed to get the blaze under control around 5:40 a.m.
