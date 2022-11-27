Trial of man accused in shooting death of midshipman’s mother in Annapolis begins Monday

At the trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors to convict 31-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis for the Jun. 29, 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings, who was in the city to watch her son's induction ceremony into the Navy.

The Annapolis man accused of fatally shooting the mother of a Naval Academy Midshipman in 2021 is scheduled to stand before a jury on Monday.

At the trial, prosecutors will try to convince jurors to convict 31-year-old Angelo Harrod of Annapolis for the Jun. 29, 2021 shooting death of Michelle Cummings, who was in the city to watch her son’s induction ceremony into the Navy.

According to police and prosecutors, 57-year-old Cummings was sitting with her husband and friends on a patio at The Graduate Hotel on West Street at around 12:20 a.m., when she was shot by a stray bullet.

Cummings was declared dead on the scene.

Police said the shot had been fired from nearby Pleasant Street and that Cummings was not the intended target. Officers said Harrod and an accomplice were instead shooting at two people sitting in a Chevrolet Trailblazer on nearby Pleasant Street.

Cummings’ son, Trey, is a sophomore offensive lineman on for the Academy’s football team.

In a court filing, prosecutors said that Harrod fired at least five shots at the SUV and that the accomplice fired three other shots.

Harrod was found and arrested that same day and formally charged two weeks later.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, two counts of attempted first- and second-degree murder, the use of a firearm in a violent crime, having a loaded handgun on a person and reckless endangerment.

The trial is scheduled to last three weeks at the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County.