Anne Arundel Co. police seek 3 suspects in armed dognapping

Anne Arundel County police are on the lookout for three suspects, two dogs and one puppy after a Sunday evening pet sale in Laurel ended in an armed dognapping.

Anne Arundel County police in Maryland are on the lookout for three suspects, two dogs and one puppy after a Sunday evening pet sale in Laurel ended in an armed dognapping.

The victims told police it happened around 9 p.m., after they arrived at a parking lot near Jill Lane and Ertter Drive to sell a dog, when they were forced from their car at gunpoint. The two suspects took two adult dogs and one puppy before escaping in a dark-colored SUV with tinted windows driven by a woman.

Western District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at 410-222-6155 or the Anne Arundel County police tip line at 410-222-4700.

Below is a map of the area where the dognapping took place.