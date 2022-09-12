Remembering the Queen: Live updates | Charles III arrives in Edinburgh for queen coffin procession | Rules for those paying respect to queen | A queen and her corgis
Anne Arundel County, MD News

Gambrills woman crashes SUV, dies after she gets out and is struck by traffic

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

September 12, 2022, 8:16 AM

A woman was struck and killed on Md. 295 in Maryland’s Anne Arundel County after she crashed her Volkswagen SUV and then got out of the vehicle Sunday morning, Maryland State Police said.

The woman is identified as Marian Narain, 21, of Gambrills. She died at the scene.

Maryland State Police said that shortly before 6 a.m., troopers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck on southbound Route 295 at Nursery Road. When they arrived, they found Narain lying in the road and a white 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan about 10 to 15 feet over the guard rail off the road.

The initial investigation indicates that Narain was driving the SUV, and for reasons unknown, veered off the road and crashed.

The police said they believe Narain got out of her vehicle onto Route 295 and was struck by oncoming traffic.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact police at 410-761-5130.

Julie Gallagher

Julie Gallagher is a freelance digital writer and editor for WTOP.com. She previously covered the 2020 election with CNN and has bylines in The Lily, WIRED, NBC Washington, The Baltimore Sun, Washington City Paper and more.

