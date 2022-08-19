Man charged with robbing same Anne Arundel Co. 7-Eleven 5 times

A man, who police say has robbed 7-Elevens in Glen Burnie, Maryland, six times, has been arrested.

Dejuante Sheppard, 26, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested following the latest armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway, which happened early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police said the suspect was wearing dark clothes when he entered the convenience store about at 5 a.m. Thursday and jumped over the store counter. The suspect demanded cash, threatening the cashier with a semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The same 7-Eleven was also robbed Tuesday, as well as on July 13, July 3 and June 22, police said.

Based on the frequency of the robberies and the similarity of “information gathered at the scene,” police said they identified Sheppard as the suspect.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Sheppard’s residence and found evidence there that linked the suspect to the earlier robberies, police said.

In addition, police said the Sheppard is linked to a July 17 robbery of another nearby 7-Eleven at 7600 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd.

Police told WTOP that Sheppard faces about 40 charges for his six alleged robberies.