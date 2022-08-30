RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine’s versatile military | Russia faces issues with Iran-made drones | UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant | Russia to hold joint war games with China, others
Anne Arundel opens preregistration for monkeypox vaccines

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

August 30, 2022, 8:13 AM

Eligible residents in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, can preregister to get vaccinated against monkeypox as the health department grapples with limited supply during the public health emergency.

The free vaccines are available to residents who fall into the high risk category, according to a news release from the county’s department of health.

Here are the eligible groups:

  • People with close contact with someone who has monkeypox.
  • Gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men that have had multiple or anonymous partners in the last 14 days. And men that fall into those categories who have high risk medical conditions.

People who preregister will be emailed about making a vaccine appointment after they become available.

County health officials said they are contacting people who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus to offer them vaccines.

And as the supply of vaccines goes up, more at-risk residents will be identified and offered vaccines, according to the county’s department of health.

The health department stressed that filling out the form pre-registers the resident but does not sign the person up for a vaccine appointment, even though there’s a date at the top of the form.

Residents who are eligible can preregister for a vaccine online. You can call the county’s health department at 410-222-7256 with questions.

