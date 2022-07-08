Playground shooting in Anne Arundel Co. leaves 1 injured

A 15-year-old boy was shot at a playground in Severn, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel police said.

A 15-year-old boy was shot at a playground in Severn, Maryland, Thursday afternoon, Anne Arundel police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries, according to police.

In a statement, police said four males arrived in an SUV and started shooting at a group of people on the playground in the 8100 block of Meade Village Circle, just north of Reece Road.

Someone shot back at the group and fled the scene.

An update on yesterday’s shooting that left a 15-year-old hospitalized. pic.twitter.com/BBS12KHqSo — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) July 8, 2022

Anne Arundel County officers investigating the shooting believe it was a “targeted incident” and ask that anyone with more information call them at 410-222-6155, or anonymously at 410-222-4700.