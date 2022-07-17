Annapolis man who bit police found guilty of assault, drug charges

On Friday, an Annapolis man who bit an officer in the leg while resisting arrest was found guilty of assault and drug charges in Anne Arundel County.

In Annapolis, Maryland, a man who bit one Anne Arundel County police officer, and attempted to bite another, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and a “litany of felony drug charges.”

On Friday, a jury found 26-year-old Brandon Hardy of Annapolis guilty of 13 charges in total stemming from his run-in with police last fall, including possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11, according to a statement from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to the state’s case, on Sept. 3, 2021, Hardy had driven his silver Honda Civic through a red light in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10 in Pasadena, when he crashed into two cars, a Ford Mustang and a Kia, that had come off the traffic ramp from Rt. 10. The occupants of those cars, which included small children, were not injured.

After the collision and before police arrived, Hardy fled the scene, leaving his passenger inside the vehicle. Witnesses said that Hardy returned to his vehicle briefly to retrieve some objects. Hardy’s passenger told police he had also taken her cellphone, before running away again.

Soon after, a family member of the passenger arrived at the scene and used GPS to track her stolen phone, now in Hardy’s possession, to a nearby fast food restaurant.

Officers detained Hardy at the restaurant where, after Hardy refused to cooperate, they brought in a witness from the accident to identify him.

After police had arrested and handcuffed him, Hardy “became extremely uncooperative,” and attempted to run away. During the multi-officer struggle to place him in the police vehicle, Hardy bit one cop in the leg and attempted to bite another in the arm, the statement said.

Neither of the officers sustained serious injuries.

During his arrest, police pried a large amount of drugs from Hardy’s hands, including 29 grams of Fentanyl and over 40 grams of cocaine. He was also carrying a digital scale and over $400 in cash, according to police.

In addition, Police also found 15 grams of marijuana and 30 Suboxone strips in Hardy’s vehicle.

“I appreciate the service these officers bring to our county and thank them for their continued commitment to safeguarding our streets,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in the statement.