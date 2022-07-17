RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia steps up attacks | Russia's information war expands | Russians visit Iran to see drones | Kids live and play near front line
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Annapolis man who bit…

Annapolis man who bit police found guilty of assault, drug charges

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

July 17, 2022, 4:52 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In Annapolis, Maryland, a man who bit one Anne Arundel County police officer, and attempted to bite another, was found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault and a “litany of felony drug charges.”

On Friday, a jury found 26-year-old Brandon Hardy of Annapolis guilty of 13 charges in total stemming from his run-in with police last fall, including possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances. He is scheduled to be sentenced on August 11, according to a statement from the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office.

According to the state’s case, on Sept. 3, 2021, Hardy had driven his silver Honda Civic through a red light in the area of Mountain Road and Route 10 in Pasadena, when he crashed into two cars, a Ford Mustang and a Kia, that had come off the traffic ramp from Rt. 10. The occupants of those cars, which included small children, were not injured.

After the collision and before police arrived, Hardy fled the scene, leaving his passenger inside the vehicle. Witnesses said that Hardy returned to his vehicle briefly to retrieve some objects. Hardy’s passenger told police he had also taken her cellphone, before running away again.

Soon after, a family member of the passenger arrived at the scene and used GPS to track her stolen phone, now in Hardy’s possession, to a nearby fast food restaurant.

Officers detained Hardy at the restaurant where, after Hardy refused to cooperate, they brought in a witness from the accident to identify him.

After police had arrested and handcuffed him, Hardy  “became extremely uncooperative,” and attempted to run away. During the multi-officer struggle to place him in the police vehicle, Hardy bit one cop in the leg and attempted to bite another in the arm, the statement said.

Neither of the officers sustained serious injuries.

During his arrest, police pried a large amount of drugs from Hardy’s hands, including 29 grams of Fentanyl and over 40 grams of cocaine. He was also carrying a digital scale and over $400 in cash, according to police.

In addition, Police also found 15 grams of marijuana and 30 Suboxone strips in Hardy’s vehicle.

“I appreciate the service these officers bring to our county and thank them for their continued commitment to safeguarding our streets,” State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess said in the statement.

Hugh Garbrick

In 2020, Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college. While studying, Hugh interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh has lived in Montgomery County his whole life.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

GSA expects cloud services spending to continue rising, just not as fast as 2021

US Marshals Service ongoing IT modernization was sorely needed, program lead says

Navy to put some urgency into fixing growing problems with sailor pay

Is the security clearance process biased? Intel leaders aim to find out

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up