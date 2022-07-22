WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Annapolis City Hall beefs…

Annapolis City Hall beefs up security

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 10:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Visitors to City Hall in Annapolis, Maryland, will notice new screening measures aimed at enhancing security there, beginning Friday.

Now, when visitors enter through the main building entrance, located at 160 Duke of Gloucester Street, they will be asked to either pass through a magnetometer or submit to wand screening, according to a city news release.

The city said all visitors, along with their belongings, will be screened.

“It is crucial that we maintain the security of our buildings and operations for the safety of our employees as well as the public,” said City Manager David Jarrell.

He said it is “the last main government building in Maryland’s Capital City” to implement these security measures.

“It is my hope that the public will not be greatly inconvenienced, but will feel safer in our buildings. Most people are familiar with the security screening process at courthouses and state and county government buildings in Annapolis. Our process will be very similar,” Jarrell said.

An Americans with Disabilities Act compliant entrance on the north side of the building will have wand screening available as well.

The move comes following the result of a 2018-2019 security audit that “indicated the need for additional screening of visitors,” according to the city.

Implementation, set to begin in 2020, was delayed when city buildings were closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

House pulls funding from VA commission to close hospitals in FY 2023 spending bill

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

When people come together, the best ideas come, or do they?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up