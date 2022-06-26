SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Annapolis to lay wreaths…

Annapolis to lay wreaths in tribute to Capital Gazette shooting victims

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 26, 2022, 11:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This week marks the 4th anniversary of the deadly mass shooting that took the lives of five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. On Tuesday, the city will pay tribute to those victims.

At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the City of Annapolis will host a wreath-laying ceremony at the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial on Compromise Street, followed by an unveiling of artwork honoring the victims at City Hall.

“In remembering the victims, we honor their lives and work, and celebrate the love and respect they were held in, here in their local community; and we renew our commitment to fight for gun safety,” said Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Four years ago, Jarrod Ramos entered the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis and began opening fire on its employees. After a siege that lasted hours, five people were killed and two were critically injured.

Those victims were: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

Ramos was found criminally responsible for the shooting during a jury trial last summer and was sentenced in September to five consecutive life sentences, without the possibility of parole.

The Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial was revealed by the city last year to honor those five staff members who were killed: Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

The incident remains the largest mass shooting of journalists in the nation’s history.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

For OPM’s Ahuja, ‘strong human capital leadership’ crucial to federal workforce reform

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up