Search for Anne Arundel Co. school superintendent narrows to top 15

Jessica Kronzer | jkronzer@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 9:44 AM

The school board in Anne Arundel County is narrowing down candidates in its search for the next superintendent of the Maryland public school system.

Fifteen candidates were selected from the 47 who applied before the April 30 deadline.

The county’s board of education hired the consulting firm, Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to help in the hiring process. The board sees the slate being between eight to 11 solid candidates, according to a news release.

The top candidates who made the first cut will undergo interviews and further reviews based on a Leadership Profile Report the firm developed with input from stakeholder groups, including students, parents and teachers.

In December, George Arlotto, the current superintendent, said he wanted to stay in the position, but the school board declined to offer him another contract. He’ll step down when his contract expires in June.

Under state law, the board’s superintendent search committee and the consulting firm have to pick a candidate by July 1. If they don’t meet that deadline, an interim superintendent will take over.

Public school systems in Montgomery County and Frederick County both named new school system superintendents earlier this year.

