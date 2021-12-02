Anne Arundel Co. Public Schools superintendent to step down; says contract not renewed

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent George Arlotto will step down at the end of the school year in June. Arlotto wanted to stay in the job but said the school board declined to offer him another contract.

Arlotto announced the move in a Dec. 2 letter to the school system community in which he said wanted to stay in the job but the school board declined to offer him another contract.

“While I would have preferred to remain, our Board of Education has made the decision to not offer me another contract,” Arlotto said in the letter. “This decision is one of the most important and unique for a Board of Education, as hiring a superintendent is solely in its purview.”

Arlotto first joined the school system in 2006 as a member of the superintendent’s senior and executive staffs and has been superintendent since 2014.

“I have every intention to continue my work on behalf of our students and school system until my contract expires at the end of June,” Arlotto wrote. “I wish our Board, our awesome staff, our families, and the Anne Arundel community only the best as you move forward, collectively, to support, nurture, and love our students.”

Arlotto’s letter cited in broad terms the challenges faced by the school system in adapting to teaching during the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic.

“These past 21 months have been difficult. Every one of us has been impacted by the pandemic,” he wrote. “While we have not all agreed on the path forward during these tumultuous times, please know that the well-being of our students and staff have always been at the forefront of every decision I have made.”

In a statement, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman said: “Dr. Arlotto is a consummate professional with a huge heart and an unwavering commitment to children and education. He has served this county with distinction throughout his nearly eight years as AACPS Superintendent, and he will be missed. I am confident that Dr. Arlotto will facilitate a smooth transition, and that the Board of Education will choose wisely after a careful search for the superintendent who will lead us into the future.”