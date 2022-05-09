RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian envoy to Poland hit with red paint at war cemetery | No end in sight for Ukraine war | Jill Biden meets with Ukrainian moms | Ukrainian scientists see working amid war
BWI Marshall reopens express parking lot

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

May 9, 2022, 1:33 PM

Parking is now a bit easier to find at BWI Marshall Airport.

The airport’s express parking lot reopened on Sunday. It closed in March 2020, as the pandemic began.

“The reopening of our Express Parking option will offer added parking capacity for our travelers as we approach the busy summer travel season,” said Ricky Smith, BWI Marshall’s executive director.

It means a total of 1,400 more parking spots for travelers. According to a statement from BWI Marshall, passenger traffic reached 18.8 million last year. That’s up 68% compared with 2020.

And the airport is expecting more travelers in the days ahead: Three new airlines – PLAY, Icelandair and Avelo Airlines – will start offering service this year at BWI Marshall as the airport resumes and expands on its international and domestic service.

Express parking runs $10 a day. The credit card-only, touchless system requires the same credit card for entry and exit. Frequent shuttles run from the lot to the terminals.

Jack Pointer

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

