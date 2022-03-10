Man dies in Anne Arundel County house fire

A man is dead following a house fire Wednesday in Severn. The cause remains under investigation.

A man is dead following a late Wednesday night house fire in Severn, Maryland, on Wednesday.

About 30 firefighters responded at 10:51 p.m. to reports from neighbors and passersby of a shed fire at 7968 Quarterfield Road in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

“A male occupant, believed to be in his 60s, was discovered in the home and declared deceased at the scene,” a fire department news release said.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a two-story, single-family house with flames on both floors. The house is across the street from Quarterfield Elementary School. The fire was brought under control after about 15 minutes.

No smoke detectors were found in the home.

Firefighters will be back on the scene Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The cause of the man’s death and his identity will be determined by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A map of the area is below: