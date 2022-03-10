RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | Key developments
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Man dies in Anne…

Man dies in Anne Arundel County house fire

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 7:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man is dead following a late Wednesday night house fire in Severn, Maryland, on Wednesday.

About 30 firefighters responded at 10:51 p.m. to reports from neighbors and passersby of a shed fire at 7968 Quarterfield Road in Severn, according to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

“A male occupant, believed to be in his 60s, was discovered in the home and declared deceased at the scene,” a fire department news release said.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found a two-story, single-family house with flames on both floors. The house is across the street from Quarterfield Elementary School. The fire was brought under control after about 15 minutes.

No smoke detectors were found in the home.

Firefighters will be back on the scene Thursday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The cause of the man’s death and his identity will be determined by the Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

A map of the area is below:

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Contractors need agencies to help them “whip inflation now!”

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Biden COVID plan directs more federal employees to resume in-person work in April

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up