Anne Arundel Co. fireboat sinks into Chesapeake Bay during training exercise

A fireboat belonging to the fire department in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, sank into the Chesapeake Bay near Gibson Island Monday afternoon.

Spokeswoman Jenny Jones Macallair for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department told WTOP that all four people aboard the fireboat have been rescued. None of them were injured.

The boat was taken out on the water so the four firefighters could complete a certification requiring them to tackle different weather conditions. Monday’s high winds made it an ideal day for the exercise before the boat began sinking.

“The vessel is almost completely submerged,” Macallair said. “We’re investigating, and don’t know exactly yet what happened.”

The fire department is still working on salvaging the boat.

