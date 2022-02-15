OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US men's curling reach semis | NHL players return for 2026 Olympics? | Top photos
Mask rule for Anne Arundel Co. buildings ends next week

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

February 15, 2022, 1:54 PM

Masks will no longer be required inside Anne Arundel County buildings starting next week.

The change takes effect Feb. 22, when a similar change affecting all Maryland state facilities begins.

“With case counts, hospitalizations and positivity rate falling, and with one of the most vaccinated populations in the state, now is the right time to lift this requirement,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said in a statement Tuesday. “Being on the same schedule with Governor [Larry] Hogan and the state will help ease confusion about where masks are required.”

As with much of the nation, the county’s COVID metrics are trending downward. As of Tuesday, hospitalizations had declined from a January high of 284 to 40. The county’s case rate has also dropped — from January’s peak of 176 per 100,000 people per day down to 13. In addition, the test positivity rate is now down to 5.4%.

Masks are still recommended, though, for people who have not received a COVID vaccination.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., the county will hold a vigil at People’s Park to mark Anne Arundel’s thousandth COVID death since the pandemic began. The event will also honor health care workers and others “for their continued efforts to save lives throughout the pandemic.”

Jack contributes to WTOP.com when he's not working as the afternoon/evening radio writer. In a previous life, he helped edit The Dallas Morning News and Chicago Tribune.

