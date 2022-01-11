CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Parents urge Arlington Co. schools to align with CDC | COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women | DC's 'limited public health emergency' | Latest DC-area cases
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Maryland's 2022 Polar Bear…

Maryland’s 2022 Polar Bear Plunge postponed until March due to COVID-19 cases

Jose Umana | jumana@wtop.com

January 11, 2022, 12:04 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Those looking to plunge into the Chesapeake Bay will have to wait a little longer, as the Maryland State Police’s Polar Bear Plunge has been postponed until March due to the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The annual fundraising event, which supports Special Olympics Maryland, was scheduled to happen in February at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis. In past years, the event has drawn thousands to jump into the chilly waters during winter.

Instead, in-person events will now start on March 24, with the largest plunge taking place on Saturday, March 26.

“We have been working hard to plan for a safe In-Person Plunge, but given the spike in COVID-19, it has become clear that the only thing to do, the right thing to do, is reschedule our In-Person Plunges to a later date,” a statement from organizers said.

Those who plan to attend in person must follow the event’s COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face coverings when going inside tents or other indoor facilities; and not attending if you are experiencing symptoms. The rest of the event’s protocols can be found online.

There will still be a virtual Plunge option for those who cannot travel down to Sandy Point. Thousands of people took part in the virtual event last year, uploading their creative plunges to social media and helping raise $1.76 million to support over 8,700 Special Olympics athletes.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Jose Umana

José Umaña is a digital editor for WTOP. He’s been working as a journalist for almost a decade, covering local news, education and sports. His work has appeared in The Prince George’s Sentinel, The Montgomery Sentinel, Orlando Sentinel, PressBox and The Diamondback.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies must set up new COVID testing programs for unvaccinated, on-site employees

Lawmakers ask 5 agencies for update on meeting customer service legislation's goals

Lawmakers see 'real opportunity' to modernize federal cyber playbook

DHS launching new employee training program focused on climate change

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up