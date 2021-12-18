Anne Arundel, Maryland, man sentenced to three years for bank fraud

A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his part in a scheme in which he and co-conspirators opened bank accounts using stolen identifications, then quickly withdrew money obtained through stolen or altered checks.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Erwin Boateng of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

A judge also ordered Boateng to forfeit almost $25,000. Four other people have pleaded guilty to participating in the same scheme and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 13 months to three years.

