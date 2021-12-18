CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Anne Arundel, Maryland, man…

Anne Arundel, Maryland, man sentenced to three years for bank fraud

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 10:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his part in a scheme in which he and co-conspirators opened bank accounts using stolen identifications, then quickly withdrew money obtained through stolen or altered checks.

Federal prosecutors say 32-year-old Erwin Boateng of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

A judge also ordered Boateng to forfeit almost $25,000. Four other people have pleaded guilty to participating in the same scheme and were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 13 months to three years.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

bank fraud

State Dept expects long-awaited online passport renewal system to launch by fall 2022

McDonough warns of 'deleterious' impact of full-year continuing resolution on VA operations

CISA updates marching orders for agencies on critical 'Log4j' vulnerability

DISA to let milCloud 2.0 expire in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up