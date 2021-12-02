CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
2 die in Pasadena house fire

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

December 9, 2021, 6:58 AM

Two people believed to be in their 70s are dead and two firefighters are injured after a house fire early Thursday in Pasadena, Maryland.

Anne Arundel Fire Battalion Chief Russ Davies said the two adults were trapped inside the burning house in the 1300 block of Thomas Road when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters rescued the two, but they died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

One firefighter sustained a cut to the hand. Another hurt an ankle.

Davies said an investigation into the cause of the 12:33 a.m. blaze is underway.

Here’s the area where the fire occurred:

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

