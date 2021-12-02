2 die in Pasadena house fire

Two people believed to be in their 70s are dead and two firefighters are injured after a house fire early Thursday in Pasadena, Maryland.

Anne Arundel Fire Battalion Chief Russ Davies said the two adults were trapped inside the burning house in the 1300 block of Thomas Road when fire crews arrived.

Firefighters rescued the two, but they died at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

One firefighter sustained a cut to the hand. Another hurt an ankle.

Davies said an investigation into the cause of the 12:33 a.m. blaze is underway.

