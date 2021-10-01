Coronavirus News: Majority of DC gov't workers are fully vaccinated | Hogan to eligible Marylanders: get booster shot | Bonuses for vaccinated Manassas staffers | Latest cases in DC region
Annapolis teacher charged with sex abuse of a minor

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

October 1, 2021, 4:20 PM

Anne Arundel County police have arrested an Annapolis High School special education teacher, and she has been charged with having sexual contact with a minor.

Jennifer Arnold, 41, was arrested Friday after an investigation by the Anne Arundel County Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit. Arnold first joined Annapolis High School in 2015.

Arnold was charged with sex abuse of a minor, along with third- and fourth-degree sex offenses involving a person in the position of authority. The victim was a 17-year-old boy who currently lives outside of Maryland.

Officials said the investigation began on July 6, after police and the Department of Social Services were notified of a possible sex offense.

The Board of Education received notification of the investigation and banned Arnold from returning until it was completed.

Police said they do not believe any of the sexual encounters occurred at the school. Anyone with information about the assault is asked to contact the Anne Arundel County police.

A spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools also confirmed that Arnold has retained a job and has no contact with children.

They also said that a determination has yet to be made about her future with the school district.

WTOP’s Michelle Basch contributed to this report.

