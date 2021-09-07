Tour bus driver shot on BW Parkway

The Maryland State Police are investigating the shooting of a tour bus driver on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near BWI Marshall Airport early Tuesday morning.

A tour bus driver was shot on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway near BWI Marshall Airport early Tuesday morning.

The Maryland State Police said the bus driver was shot by a passing driver. He managed to pull off the road into the departure lanes of the airport and was taken to the hospital. Police did not release the driver’s name or condition.

None of the 10 passengers on the bus was hurt. The passengers told police what happened.

The shooting, which closed the southbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway/Md. 295 near Nursery Road for several hours, occurred about 2:45 a.m.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police at 410-761-5130.

Here’s a map of the area: