Police: Shelter in place in Anne Arundel Co. after shots fired at officers

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they’re asking people to shelter in place after a suspect fired at arriving officers in the Cape St. Claire area, north of Annapolis, Monday morning and remains on the loose.

Officers responded to Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive for the report of an “armed subject,” Anne Arundel County police said in a tweet at about 10 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, one of their windows was shot, police said.

No one was injured, but the suspect is still at large, and police asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., police said the scene remained active and asked the public to avoid the area and continuing sheltering in place.

The location is a residential area not far from the Cape St. Claire Elementary School to the west and the Cape St. Claire Plaza shopping mall to the east.

#ShotsFired #AvoidTheArea Officers responded to the area of Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive for an armed subject in the area. When officers arrived one of their windows was shot. No injuries. Suspect is still at large. Please shelter in place. We will update ASAP. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) September 13, 2021

Police later said they would hold a media staging area several miles away at Anne Arundel County Community College and urged people to stay away from the scene, saying “It is not secure.”

Below is a map showing the general location of the incident: