Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Anne Arundel County, MD News » Police: Shelter in place…

Police: Shelter in place in Anne Arundel Co. after shots fired at officers

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 13, 2021, 11:51 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, say they’re asking people to shelter in place after a suspect fired at arriving officers in the Cape St. Claire area, north of Annapolis, Monday morning and remains on the loose.

Officers responded to Hilltop Road and Blue Ridge Drive for the report of an “armed subject,” Anne Arundel County police said in a tweet at about 10 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, one of their windows was shot, police said.

No one was injured, but the suspect is still at large, and police asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

Shortly before 11:45 a.m., police said the scene remained active and asked the public to avoid the area and continuing sheltering in place.

The location is a residential area not far from the Cape St. Claire Elementary School to the west and the Cape St. Claire Plaza shopping mall to the east.

Police later said they would hold a media staging area several miles away at Anne Arundel County Community College and urged people to stay away from the scene, saying “It is not secure.”

Below is a map showing the general location of the incident:

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

Agencies will need to start taking emissions into procurement decisions

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

DoD wants transformational 2023 budget, but will take some cuts to pay for it

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up