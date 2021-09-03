CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Police: Md. man caused multi-vehicle crash, attacked police

Shayna Estulin

September 3, 2021, 7:47 PM

Brandon Tyrell Hardy, 25, of Annapolis, was arrested after he fled from a multi-vehicle crash and attacking officers while resisting arrest. He was found marihuana and cocaine in his position (Courtesy Anne Arundel County police)

A Maryland man was arrested after he fled from a multi-vehicle crash and then attacked officers while resisting arrest, according to Anne Arundel County police.

According to police, Brandon Tyrell Hardy, 25, of Annapolis, ran a red light near Mountain Road and Route 10 in the Pasadena area around 11 a.m. Friday and crashed into two other cars, injuring several people.

Police then said Hardy ran from the scene, but was found and arrested by police at a nearby fast- food restaurant.

He escaped after being handcuffed, and when police caught up to him and tried to regain custody, Hardy attacked them — biting one officer and grabbing another in the groin.

Police said they found marijuana and cocaine on Hardy. He’s facing a number of charges, including leaving the scene of a crash, multiple counts of assault on police, drug charges and resisting and hindering arrest.

