Police: Md. man caused multi-vehicle crash, attacked police

A Maryland man was arrested after he fled from a multi-vehicle crash and then attacked officers while resisting arrest, according to Anne Arundel County police.

According to police, Brandon Tyrell Hardy, 25, of Annapolis, ran a red light near Mountain Road and Route 10 in the Pasadena area around 11 a.m. Friday and crashed into two other cars, injuring several people.

Police then said Hardy ran from the scene, but was found and arrested by police at a nearby fast- food restaurant.

He escaped after being handcuffed, and when police caught up to him and tried to regain custody, Hardy attacked them — biting one officer and grabbing another in the groin.

Police said they found marijuana and cocaine on Hardy. He’s facing a number of charges, including leaving the scene of a crash, multiple counts of assault on police, drug charges and resisting and hindering arrest.